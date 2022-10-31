Not Available

This story reinforces the principles of forgiveness, compassion and stewardship. The parables teach us to be good stewards of our time and the things we have been given. The Parables of Jesus includes three of the most loved parables: The Two Sons, The Rich Man and Lazarus and The Talents. The video begins with Jesus telling the story of the two sons. It is harvest time and the two sons cannot be found. Their father searches out to find his sons so the harvest would not be lost. The oldest son, who is suppose to inherit the vineyard, is found relaxing by the shore and promises to come help but does not. The younger son is frustrated about doing all the work since his brother will inherit the land. He refusing to come help, but changes his mind and returns to the vineyard to ask his father for forgiveness and to help with the harvest. In the end, the father rewards the youngest son with the vineyard because he was always there for him and used his time wisely...