The Paracosmic Document

Gravitational waves are passing through every existing dimension, even the almost undetectable ones. The scientific experiment, in its basic utilitarian nature, is aimed at the understanding of the multidimensional structure of things and has the potential for an uncanny experience. The device has successfully detected the unknown dimension at an infinitesimal scale and set up the parameters for magnification and tracking of all the activities in the ambient of non-place visible to us. By its typology, the universal architecture of non-place is optimised for documenting the unknowable and determining the topology of the unexpected. The film follows the course of the intense activities of the entities present in the N dimension that generate a sort of beyond-human experience.