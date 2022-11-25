The Paradise Apples

Not Available

Political pamphlet based on the story of the Finnish writer Martti Larni "Socrates in Helsinki". Spring of 1944. In the paradise, which has long been settled by the philosopher Socrates, a fired soldier Vittori Virten arrives. The philosopher respected the newcomer with great respect, and they even became friends. Once having distinguished himself before God, the heroes get a vacation on Earth and go on a journey: the soldier decides to visit his family in Laconia, and the sage just wanted to see the world — did he think it once, and decided to join the soldier...