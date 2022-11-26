The Paris Opera Ballet: Seven Ballets

Not Available

Special Interest, Ballet & Modern Dance, Dance, Classical Music, Classical Instrumental Music - The members of the legendary Paris Opera Ballet -- including Sylvie Guillem, Patrick Dupond and Noella Pontois -- show off their superb control and style in this compilation of highlights from various ballets. Set to music from renowned composers including Tchaikovsky, Grieg and Sibelius, the seven original dances are "Escamillo," "Le Petit Pan," "Bambou," "Grande Pas Classique," "Rixe," "Une Femme" and "The White Swan (Swan Lake)."