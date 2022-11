Not Available

The Paris Opera Ballet's greatest stars unite for this program that proves why the company is called "the cradle of classical ballet." Choreographer Nobert Schmucki staged the six works specifically for this performance. Patrick Dupond, Claude De Vulpian, Noëlla Pontois, Felix Vivian, Kader Belarbi and others perform excerpts from Valera's "Ephemera," Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake," Meyerbeer's "The Ice Skaters," Shostakovich's "Paillettes" and more.