The Parisian

Seamstress neighborhood Pelagia (Rena Vlachopoulou), struggles to satisfy its customers. But by her sister Helen (Erika Broyer) finds no understanding. But to the nut job the Elenitsa is brilliant inspiration to settle in Kolonaki, to open a fashion house and sew the rich ladies. So call Leonidas (Chronis Exarchakos), a crazy painter to take office to do the modellers. Purchased fabrics, Leonidas and Pelagia begin to learn French and manners and fashion show for the first pick Mykonos. In Mykonos starting to knit and romances with Helen George (Kostas Karras) but Pelagia and the Greek-American deaf Jim (Jim Kallivokas) ...