The Parkway Hauntings

A group of paranormal enthusiasts place an ad in a local newspaper, inviting skeptics and believers to investigate supernatural sightings and experiences on the notorious Wakehurst Parkway in Sydney, Australia. Renowned as a murder hot-spot and body-dumping site, Deep Creek Reserve is a location steeped in tragic history and authentic paranormal phenomena. A genuine psychic /medium who assists police with murder cases is employed to participate in the effort to help investigate the supernatural phenomenon. Will the investigation of these documented reports fall short of the superstition that has followed all the locals for decades or will these enthusiasts get more than they bargained for?