Not Available

THE PARTY IS OVER tells the story of three college roommates and each of their bizarre, obsessive relationships. When Natan meets Sana, a strong-willed Muslim, he must confront his obsession with her dedication to religion in a modern society. Fino is arrested for sexual assaulting Nia, a beautiful classmate who enjoys aggressive role-play sex, and must find out whether he misunderstood Nia's wishes or whether she is deeply manipulative. And Will, happy to learn that his girlfriend shares his appreciation for amateur pornography, is soon overwhelmed by the idea that she has her own puzzling sexual curiosities. The relationships offer a humorous, twisted, and honest look at the complications of the American collegiate experience - one filled with cultural clashes, sexual awakening and intellectual adventures.