The Passing On

Three professions ushered Black former slaves from poverty to the American dream: preacher, teacher, and undertaker. Today, renowned embalmer James Bryant puts his faith in a new generation to continue this vanishing legacy. However, his young intern, Clarence Pierre, meets him with resistance, conflicted about his commitment to carrying on embalming traditions and the judgment he feels from the Black community as a queer, Christian man. Taking place in the oldest Black funeral home in San Antonio, this poetic documentary examines the waning tradition of African American funeral homes.