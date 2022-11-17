The Passion of a Man Called Choe Che-u

Not Available

1854 the young scholar Choe Che-u 10 after going around the period world, It attains Nirvana from hometown. From 1861 June Choe Che-u it makes the future start toward the people who is poor it becomes, The nation confusion was respects the person in time and it propagates the sample attention ideology. But 1863 it is after 4 years, Choe Che-u where it receives the aircraft carrier that it is arrested in the December 10th police officer Jung Un-ku to do and is made to encounter a torture from the prison of Daegu and…