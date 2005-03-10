2005

The Passion of the Christ

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 10th, 2005

Studio

Icon Productions

"The Passion of the Christ" is a film about the last 12 hours in the life of Jesus. Director Mel Gibson received much criticism from critics and audiences for his explicit depiction of and focus on violence and on christs suffering, especially on the part of the jewish community. The films languages are Arabic, Latin and Hebrew and its actors are laymen which was controversially received as well.

Cast

Jim CaviezelJesus
Maia MorgensternMaria
Christo JivkovJohannes
Francesco De VitoSimon Peter
Rosalinda CelentanoSatan
Monica BellucciMaria Magdalena

