1976

The Passover Plot

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1976

Studio

Not Available

Dramatization of the controversial best-seller that posits an alternate version of the birth of Christianity. In this version, Jesus planned for His crucifixion by taking a drug that would simulate death. After His unconscious body was placed in the tomb, a religious sect known as the Zealots would secretly steal Christ's body from the tomb, then spread the rumor that He had risen, thus fulfilling Biblical prophecy.

Cast

Harry AndrewsYohanan the Baptist
Hugh GriffithCaiaphas
Zalman KingYeshua
Donald PleasencePontius Pilate
Scott WilsonJudah
Daniel AdesAndros

