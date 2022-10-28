The Passover Plot

Dramatization of the controversial best-seller that posits an alternate version of the birth of Christianity. In this version, Jesus planned for His crucifixion by taking a drug that would simulate death. After His unconscious body was placed in the tomb, a religious sect known as the Zealots would secretly steal Christ's body from the tomb, then spread the rumor that He had risen, thus fulfilling Biblical prophecy.
|Harry Andrews
|Yohanan the Baptist
|Hugh Griffith
|Caiaphas
|Zalman King
|Yeshua
|Donald Pleasence
|Pontius Pilate
|Scott Wilson
|Judah
|Daniel Ades
|Andros
