1990

The Passport

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1990

Studio

Gosfilmfond Russia

A man, who becomes mistaken for his brother who was immigrating to Israel from USSR, finds himself caught up in the middle of a bureaucratic mess when he realizes that if he tells the truth about who he is, he will go to jail and his brother's family will never be allowed to leave the USSR. He therefore assumes his brother's identity to get to Israel hoping his distant uncle living there will help him out. The plan backfires, however, when he realizes that the uncle is a paranoid lunatic thinking the KGB is out to get him. He becomes stranded in Israel with no friends, no money, and no passport, trying to figure out a way to get back home.

Cast

Armen DzhigarkhanyanСеня
Oleg YankovskiyBorya
Natalya GundarevaInga
Evgeni LeonovConsul
Igor KvashaRabbi
Leonid Yarmolnik

View Full Cast >

Images