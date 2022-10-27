Not Available

The Pathfinder

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Leather Stockings Productions

In this sequel to The Last of the Mohicans, the Pathfinder (Kevin Dillon) defends a British fort under siege during the French and Indian Wars. His Indian father, Chingachgook (Graham Greene), and the lovely Mabel Dunham (Laurie Holden) are swept up in the battle, and the Pathfinder finds himself forced to choose between his father and the woman he loves. The film is based on last of James Fenimore Cooper's "Leatherstocking Tales."

Cast

Kevin DillonPathfinder/Hawkeye
Graham GreeneChingachgook
Laurie HoldenMabel Dunham
Stacy KeachCompte du Leon
Ralph KussmannGuard on Ship
Christian LaurinCapt. Sanglier

View Full Cast >

Images