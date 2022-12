Not Available

Dr. Whitmoore is a closeted homosexual, who studies and performs aversion therapy in order to ultimately find a cure for himself. However, his attachment and attraction to his new African American patient puts his reputation in jeopardy. His admiration for the patient's ability to be himself intensifies his own internal self loathing. Internal conflicts and societal pressures soon become too much for Whitmoore, who then gives in to conformity; betraying the patient and himself.