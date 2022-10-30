Not Available

The Paw Project

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This is a David and Goliath story of one veterinarian's battle to protect her patients (tigers, lions and even house cats) from big corporations, with their big corporate money, that will shamelessly do anything to animals to increase their bottom line. She starts a grassroots movement that is fueled by passion, but appears to be losing the battle. Then, unexpectedly, she realizes that the corporations accidentally left her a giant loophole. In a scramble to take advantage of this unforeseen gift, she leads the crusade passing legislation protecting animals from de-clawing in seven cities in just six weeks.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images