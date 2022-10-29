Not Available

Inspiring and haunting, The Pawn is a testament to strength and commitment in the face of adversity. On Kelly Díaz Reyes’s 15th birthday, she shone at her quinceañera; but only two years later she was kidnapped, raped and killed. Her cousin Karin Gramajo became a lawyer in reaction to the terrible crime, and along with victim’s families, continues to fight valiantly for justice in Guatemala, a country with a rate of impunity of 98%. Astrid Elías Macario— kidnapped at 14—survived. But for her own protection, she had to flee to the US where she faces the new and different threat of deportation. With hope and perseverance, the families work to hold criminals accountable in a country struggling to address the violence within its borders.