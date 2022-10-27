Not Available

Set against the hyper-masculine culture of Pacific Northwest logging towns,THE PEARL sensitively follows four middle-aged transgender women as they struggle to find recognition, refuge, and love. Krystal and Jodie were brothers who kept their identities secret from one another for years until an explosive argument culminated in cathartic confessions. After attending a training camp, Krystal wholeheartedly embraces life as a woman while Jodie continues to struggle with a career on the road where she only feels safe as a man. Nina wrestles with how to tell her wife of nearly 40 years. And Amy prepares for surgery while trying to mother her younger roommates in a shambly group home. Gorgeous and gentle, THE PEARL offers both sadness and joy, and, always, love.