The Pearl Fishers from 1863 concerns an opera in three acts. It's a work about friendship, love, faithfulness and betrayal. The story takes place in Sri Lanka. The pearl fishers Nadir and Zurga are both in love with the girl Leïla. In order to maintain their friendship, the swear not to court the girl. They promise never let go of their friendship end over the love for th a girl. Then they lose sight of the girl. Years later, Leïla returns as a priestess back to the fishermen's village. Nadir recognizes her and courts her. The two are caught and the sentence is the pillar. Zurga, now the fisherman's captain, avoids this and lets them escape. The angry villagers grabbed him and threw him on the pile of fire that was intended for the two lovers.