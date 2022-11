Not Available

The young Peasall Sisters perform a warmly intimate set of traditional tunes at Pucketts in historic Franklin, Tenn. After recording songs for the hit soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the group quickly won fame and acclaim for their remarkable vocal harmonies. This film chronicles the sudden rise of the tight-knit home-schooled family. Songs include "The Old Churchyard," "Hallelujah, I'm Ready," and "Be Thou My Vision."