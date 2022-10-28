The Pee Wee 3D: The Winter That Changed My Life

When his wife dies, Carl offers his only son, Janeau, 12, a fresh start. They move to Mont Saint-Hilaire, where Janeau makes friends with Julie, a talented Pee-Wee hockey goalie determined to compete in the annual World Tournament held in Quebec. She convinces Janeau to join the team, but he has a hard time being accepted by the rest of the players, including Joey, the star player who has to endure constant pressure from his father.
|Alice Morel-Michaud
|Julie Morneau
|Claude Legault
|Luke Boulet
|Normand Daneau
|Carl Trudel
|Guy Nadon
|Mike Boulanger
|Sophie Prégent
|Line Boulet
|Julie LeBreton
|Janeau's Mother
