An evening at a night club for penguins, (and a walrus or two). The stage show includes an appearance by a penguin incarnation of Bing Crosby, who sings a jazzy version of, "When my dreamboat comes home". The band's three singers do a scat version as well. This is followed by a full swing band instrumental of the song which works the band into a "Hot Jazz" frenzy, literaly melting some of the instruments.