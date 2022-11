Not Available

Neil Patrick Harris stars as Dr. Blowhole in Operation: Blowhole, the complete Blowhole story from Emmy® Award winning DreamWorks Animation and Nickelodeon series, The Penguins of Madagascar. In this three-part saga, Skipper and the Penguins face off against their sinister nemesis, Dr. Blowhole, and must put a stop to his diabolical plans for revenge…and more revenge. With six original musical numbers, it’s a bond spoof of Penguins proportions!