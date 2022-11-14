The Penn\'s Creek Massacre

Not Available

Fleeing religious persecution in Germany, the Leininger family seeks a new start in uncharted country - America. It is the mid-1700s and British and French forces are struggling for control over the abundant resources of this new territory. Carving out a homestead can be arduous work, but the Leiningers labor joyfully. Then the unthinkable: In a terrifying raid, Delaware warriors kidnap the two young Leininger daughters and attempt to indoctrinate them into native culture. Through their ordeal they never lose hope and "their faith becomes their freedom".