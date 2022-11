Not Available

Will, the estranged son of a conman, was left holding the bag, literally. His shady Russian neighbor, Roman, asked him to safeguard a million-dollar stamp collection, then swiftly skipped town. Driven by equal parts fear and the desire to "do the right thing," Will goes on the hunt for Roman with the intention of returning the valuable goods. But when a significant piece of the collection goes missing, the filmmakers are forced to reexamine Will's capacity for honesty.