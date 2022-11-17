Not Available

The four stories that possibly or impossibly can be happened in the pension; The parents who lost their child go to the pension with poison where the killer stays with his family; The husband and wife on a trip who are growing tired of their married life and the wife’s hidden secret reveals when they reach the pension; A woman who demands to stay a night at a particular suite to save her kidnapped child; A man who is asked to manage the pension for a night, he organizes fantastic night with his girlfriend, but things go wrong…