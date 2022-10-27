Not Available

The Pentagon Wars

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • War

HBO

From the director of “Made In America” and “The Money Pit” comes a hilarious look at one of the most expensive blunders in military history. Over 17 years and almost as many billion dollars have gone into devising the BFV (Bradley Fighting Vehicle). There's only one problem. . . it doesn't work.

Cast

Kelsey GrammerMaj. Gen. Partridge
Cary ElwesLt. Col. James Burton
Viola DavisPlatoon Sgt. Fanning
John C. McGinleyCol. J.D. Bock
Clifton PowellSgt. Benjamn Dalton
Dewey WeberSp4 Ganger

