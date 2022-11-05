The People from the Train

A group of people find themselves stuck in remote train station in German-occupied Poland. A drunk German station guard there gets paranoid and sees partisans all around him, phones headquarters, and when the German soldiers arrive and search the station they find a gun. They then threaten to execute every fifth person unless someone claims it.
|Danuta Szaflarska
|Marylka's 'Autun'
|Gustaw Lutkiewicz
|Wacus Kwasniewski
|Jerzy Block
|Station Master Kalinski
|Zdzisław Tobiasz
|Bahnschützer
|Jan Zdrojewski
|Gestapo man
|Aleksander Fogiel
|Pedlar
