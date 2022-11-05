Not Available

The People from the Train

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A group of people find themselves stuck in remote train station in German-occupied Poland. A drunk German station guard there gets paranoid and sees partisans all around him, phones headquarters, and when the German soldiers arrive and search the station they find a gun. They then threaten to execute every fifth person unless someone claims it.

Cast

Danuta SzaflarskaMarylka's 'Autun'
Gustaw LutkiewiczWacus Kwasniewski
Jerzy BlockStation Master Kalinski
Zdzisław TobiaszBahnschützer
Jan ZdrojewskiGestapo man
Aleksander FogielPedlar

View Full Cast >

Images