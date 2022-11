Not Available

"'The People in the House' examines the dynamics of a family in crisis and questions the role of religious devotion in the perpetuation of dysfunction. The exterior of the house is never seen, and the family's anxiety, as is often the case, plays out within the confines of four walls. Filmed with a dreamy, surreal quality, 'The People in the House' dwells within the tension between harmony and chaos." - Liz Czach, Toronto Film Festival Catalogue, Canada, 1995