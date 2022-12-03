Not Available

UNITED created “People” with this sole purpose: to bring unity amongst people everywhere. As a band, the purpose has been simple––to love God and love people as people loved by God. Touring the record has been nothing short of incredible as stadiums filled to the brim across the earth just before we’d face a crucial and testing time in our world due to a pandemic. “The People Tour: Live from Madison Square Garden” is a moment we want to invite everyone into. It brings us back to main purpose of this record: to champion people everywhere to remember the good grace of this unshakable Gospel we have.