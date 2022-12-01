The People United

Not Available

Boston, 1978: It was an intense period of racial conflict over school bussing and escalating incidents of police brutality in the predominantly Black section of Roxbury. In the wake of growing racial tension and violence, 12 black women were brutally and mysteriously murdered within an 18-month period; their murders remained unsolved. There are moments in the history of any community when its people are sorely tested and the floodgates break. This film captures one of those moments and the community's united response.