The People’s Detox explores the history of a revolutionary drug clinic that transformed contemporary notions of “health” and “care.” In November 1970, local heroin addicts, revolutionary health organizations, the Young Lords, and members of the Black Panther Party collectively organized to occupy the Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx. The newly radicalized clinic examined global politics vis-à-vis the influx of heroin into urban centers, and proposed new treatments, such as acupuncture to replace established, economically incentivized protocols. An essential, deeply humane documentary detailing a transformative collective endeavor.