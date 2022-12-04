The People's Palace: San Francisco City Hall 100 Years

Not Available

One of the most extraordinary civic buildings in America, San Francisco's City Hall rose from the rubble of the 1906 earthquake to become both the symbol of a resilient citizenry and the epicenter of a city in constant change. "The People's Palace" commemorates this remarkable piece of architecture and the dramatic events that have taken place under its dome: labor strife, political assassinations, civil rights struggles, and celebrations that have forged the character of contemporary San Francisco. Featuring interviews with mayors, journalists, scholars, and everyday citizens who have witnessed history within its walls.