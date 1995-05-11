1995

The Perez Family

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1995

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Company

In the midst of the Mariel boat lift -- a hurried exodus of refugees from Cuba going to America -- an immigration clerk accidentally presumes that dissident Juan Raul Perez and Dorita Evita Perez are married. United by their last name and a mutual resolve to emigrate, Dorita and Juan agree to play along. But it gets complicated when the two begin falling for each other just as Juan reunites with his wife, Carmela, whom he hasn't seen in decades.

Cast

Alfred MolinaJuan Raul Perez
Anjelica HustonCarmela Perez
Chazz PalminteriLt. John Pirelli
Trini AlvaradoTeresa Perez
Ruben RabasaFather Martinez
Luis RaúlNews Photographer

