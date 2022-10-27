The Perfect Boss

Not Available

Beautiful, successful Jessica Slade is used to getting what she wants whether she has to use her brains, charm, or body to do it. So when Jessica is hired by Mickelson Pharmaceuticals to fast-track a drug that will keep the company afloat, she’s confident she can convince the FDA to make it happen. What she doesn’t know, however, is that one of the researchers, Don, has discovered that the drug is killing people...