While eating skewered tempura at a street vendor, young reporter Choi Soo-jin accidentally sticks the skewer into the side of a detective, Kang Jae-hyuk, who was chasing a suspected criminal. After this encounter, Soo-jin is told to work on a story about a detective, and the detective turns out to be Jae-hyuk. Soo-jin joins his crackdown on drug dealers, and the two start to fall in love.