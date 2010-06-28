The Perfect Date

Michel dreams of a perfect meeting with the woman of his dreams, entirely due to chance, as his parents and grandparents experienced. Vincent, Michel's contrast, is completely different. He is more the man of the direct approach and he follows his...! The two childhood friends Michel and Vincent, with completely opposite views when it comes to women, soon discover the limits of their respective techniques when they meet Angèle and Nathalie.
|Virginie Efira
|Angèle
|Manu Payet
|Vincent
|Laurence Arné
|Claudine
|Shirley Bousquet
|Swan
|Jonathan Lambert
|Ariel
|Annelise Hesme
|Nathalie
