2010

The Perfect Date

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

Michel dreams of a perfect meeting with the woman of his dreams, entirely due to chance, as his parents and grandparents experienced. Vincent, Michel's contrast, is completely different. He is more the man of the direct approach and he follows his...! The two childhood friends Michel and Vincent, with completely opposite views when it comes to women, soon discover the limits of their respective techniques when they meet Angèle and Nathalie.

Cast

Virginie EfiraAngèle
Manu PayetVincent
Laurence ArnéClaudine
Shirley BousquetSwan
Jonathan LambertAriel
Annelise HesmeNathalie

View Full Cast >

Images