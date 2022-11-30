The Perfect Girlfriend Movie

Not Available

Watch The Perfect Girlfriend (2015) : Full Movie Online Free When Brandon leaves NYC to take a promotion in Portland, he also leaves behind his girlfriend of five months named Jensyn. The couple decide to try a long distance relationship, but when Brandon's co-worker Simone takes a liking to him, it's not just the distance that puts a strain on their future. Simone impersonates Jensyn, taking over her rival's identity, and continues the relationship until she can convince him that Jensyn isn't the girl for him after all...