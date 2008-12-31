2008

The Perfect Guy for My Girlfriend

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Not Available

When Kostek gets in the wrong taxicab and sees Luna, it is love at first sight. But Luna already has a girlfriend named Klara Rojek and is a lesbian so Kostek has more than a few things that are in his way of ever being with her. Kostek does whatever it takes to talk to Luna and tries to get her attention, including trying out for a porn movie Klara's feminist group is making. After some lengthily casting, Klara concludes that Kostek is the ideal guy for Luna to star in the film with.

Cast

Magdalena BoczarskaLuna
Izabela KunaKlara Rojek
Danuta StenkaTeresa Wodzen / Maria
Krzysztof GlobiszProfessor Katzówna
Tomasz KarolakNorbert Plesica
Bronisław WrocławskiFather Leon

