The Perfect House

Julie is a private school tutor for children with special needs. After being done tutoring Angie, a mild autistic student, Julie wants to take a break from work to clear her mind and deal with the trauma she has had with the accident that had happened to her parents. However, a certain Madam Rita, offered Julie to give private tutoring lessons to her grandson, Januar. His previous tutor had gone missing. When Julie found out that Januar's parents were also killed in an accident, she felt empathy and agreed to accept the offer to tutor Januar for a month and therefore withhold her leave. But what Julie experienced in the house is far beyond her expectations. A very dark secret is hidden inside the house. Julie’s life is now threatened forever.