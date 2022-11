Not Available

To re-establish the ghetto roots he worked so hard to leave behind, a Hollywood actor returns home to the Chicago projects. No sooner does he arrive than he meets his enterprising boyhood buddy, now a sleazy beauty pageant promoter who wants him to host his latest pageant. Along the way, the actor meets an orphaned car thief and falls for the boy's beautiful older sister. Stoney Jackson and Tatiana Thumbtzen star. Darryl Roberts directs.