Christmas is approaching, and Paul's adopted sister Alana is coming home for the holidays. This won't be just a regular family celebration, as she's recently engaged and the weekend will be spent planning her June wedding with her best friends Roy and Vicki. Problem is that Roy is Paul's ex-boyfriend, and the two young men haven't seen each other since their very messy breakup. Nervous about seeing his ex again, Roy talks his good friend Gavin into joining him for the weekend, and pretending to be his new boyfriend. When Paul and Gavin meet, sparks of attraction fly, but Gavin thinks Roy's still hung up on Paul. This charming romantic comedy is a funny look at family bonds, misunderstandings and the "perfect wedding