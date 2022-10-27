Not Available

The Perfect World of Kai

  • Music
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nippon Television Network Corporation

Amamiya Shu transfers to Moriwaki elementary filled with hope and ambition. But it doesn't take long before he gets picked on by the class bullies, and gets involved in a dare to play the mysterious piano in the forest. Igniting his meeting with an equally enigmatic child that goes by the name of Ichinose Kai, who seems to be the only one capable getting sound out of the thought to be broken piano. [from AnimeNewsNetwork]

Cast

Hiroyuki Amano
Mayuko FukudaTakako Maruyama (voice)
Chizuru IkewakiReiko Ichinose (voice)
Rica Matsumoto
Ryunosuke KamikiShuhei Amamiya (voice)
Hiroyuki Miyasako

View Full Cast >

Images