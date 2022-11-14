The Permission

Not Available

Jeanne, a young modern woman, mourns her brother who died in the front a few months earlier in WW I. She can not bring herself to marry the rich and charming Adrien whom her mother intends for her. A strange feeling prevents her from loving this man who nevertheless nourishes for her strong and sincere feelings. She will nevertheless resign herself - Until the day when Bakary a Senegalese rifleman who had fought until the last moments under the orders of her beloved brother arrives on leave in the family home. The two young people who are all opposed will be irresistibly attracted to each other. Their impossible love will provoke hatred and fury. But this forbidden and secret passion will also release some dark secrets.