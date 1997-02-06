1997

The Pest

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 6th, 1997

Studio

The Bubble Factory

Fast-talking Latino con artist Pestario "Pest" Vargas is the target of Scottish mobsters to whom he owes a considerable debt. Willing to do anything to raise money and avoid severe injury or death, Vargas agrees to a very unusual job -- he will be transported to a remote island and hunted by Gustav Shank, a racist German executive. If he can survive a full day and night, Vargas gets $50,000 and will be set free. Is he wily enough to elude Shank?

Cast

Jeffrey JonesGustav
Edoardo BalleriniHimmel
Pat SkipperGlen Livitt
Les LannomBagpipe Player
John LeguizamoPestario 'Pest' Vargas

