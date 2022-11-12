The Peter Sellers Story

Not Available

Told in his own words, and including many well-known personalities from Stanley Kubrick, Sophia Loren and Robert Wagner to members of the Royal Family, in particular Princess Margaret and Prince Charles, this revealing film builds a fascinating and definitive record of a unique genius. Using a unique collection of his own home movies shot between 1948 and 1977 and discovered years after his death, this film presents an intriguing and intimate portrait of Peter Sellers. A DVD was issued entitled "Peter Sellers - As He Filmed It" which is a 97 minute edit of this original broadcast. Not long after the 3 part documentary series was broadcast it was pulled due to "licencing" issues over home-movie footage used that the Sellers estate had not agreed to. The BBC lost the case I believe and thus the reason for the 97mins DVD that was then later released excising the vast majority of the rare illuminating footage.