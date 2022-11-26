The Peter Weyland Files: TED Conference, 2023

Not Available

After drinking a glass of whisky, Peter Weyland steps out into a huge arena packed with people here for the annual TED conference. Considering fire to be man's first invention, he goes on to list various other breakthroughs throughout the course of human history, including the wheel, gunpowder, the automobile, television, spacecraft, terraforming and the curing of most cancers, before concluding that mankind's technological prowess now makes them akin to gods. However, he laments that the almost limitless potential of the technologies humanity possesses is currently being squandered by overbearing rules and regulations.