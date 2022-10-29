The Phantasmagoria of Defeat

Not Available

The film is a portrait of Yorgos Tzinoudis, a painter of pop art. We begin at his car and go on to the covers of Soul magazine, his refrigerator, his paintings... A restless spirit, he tries to capture in his paintings human alienation and oppression, the stress of the city which none of us are immune to. His paintings are “weird”; skulls and cockroaches, but also a playing card are his favourite themes, through which he satirizes reality in an allusive way. The film follows him at work, at the Wine Museum at the Gerovassiliou vineyard, at his house/studio, or as he wanders around the city. His friends and colleagues talk about him, until finally we let him take off again, far from Thessaloniki, on new journeys of the mind and soul.