1989

The Phantom Empire

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 16th, 1989

Studio

American Independent Productions

When a man-eating cave creature appears with a fortune in uncut diamonds around his neck, Dr. Chambers' daughter Denae hires adventurers C & C Salvage to find the underground source of the gems. Accompanied by archeaological intern Andrew Paris, mineralogist Prof. Strock, and C&C's scruffy owners Cort Eastman and Eddy Colchilde, Denea's hopes of emerging from her famous father's shadow become as remote as getting out of the caves alive!

Cast

Jeffrey CombsAndrew Paris
Dawn WildsmithEddy Colchilde
Robert QuarryProf. Strock
Susan StokeyDenae Chambers
Sybil DanningAlien Queen
Michelle BauerCave Bunny

View Full Cast >

Images