Not Available

The Phantom Killer

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Talented, young and handsome, Siu is a hero to the town folks and idol of the girls. Still, he has an avowed enemy, bad man Kam. Lately, several girls are murdered immediately after they met Siu. Sheriff Chiu is unable to find a lead but decides to trail Siu. Siu calls on his long time girlfriend Sien Sien but find her grieved by her sister's disappearance. Something untold does happen to Siu as he walks into an ambush set up by Kam. Chiu rushes to Siu's rescue and incidentally finds blood coming out from a porcelain statue. The statue turns out to be an enameled corpse...

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images